Adele reveals the secret behind her incredible transformation The singer stunned fans with her new look earlier this year

Adele has opened up about the self-help book that she says helped her to have a better relationship with her body. Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the award-winning singer posted a picture of the cover of Glennon Doyle's book Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living.

The star gave a glowing review of the book in her caption, saying that it stopped her from being "stressed and dishevelled" and helped her to feel like she was in her body for the first time.

The mum-of-one gushed: "If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!

MORE: Adele shares a peek inside luxurious living room at £7.7million Beverly Hills home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele fights back tears in emotional video

"Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!... 'A good life is a hard life!'

"Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!!

Adele showed off her new look on Instagram

"Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and dishevelled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! Pro[expletive]found!! You’re an absolute don, Glennon."

The 32-year-old's followers were inspired by her positivity and vowed to pick up their own copies. One commented: "Honestly I hate reading… but I need to read and feed my mind like this. Thank you for the recommendation."

Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living, £11.88, Amazon

Others added: "Thank you for the suggestion & for sharing! I’m ready to have my head shook," and simply: "You rock." Adele stunned her fans back in May when she returned to social media with a whole new look.

RELATED: Adele shows off her natural hair in gorgeous makeup-free selfie

Posing outside her LA home, a snap showed her having lost a significant amount of weight, estimated to be around seven stone. The star rocked a fitted black dress with puffball sleeves accessorised with black high heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.