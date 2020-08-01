Adele shows off her natural hair in gorgeous makeup-free selfie The Grammy winner made a return to social media

Adele finally returned to social media on Saturday and showed off her gorgeous natural hair with a stunning makeup-free selfie.

The singer looked radiant as she posed in front of her TV, looking slimmer than ever since she overhauled her lifestyle.

The British-born star appeared to be sporting a natural wave, changing up her hair game from her usual sleek, straight style.

Adele's return to Instagram was in aid of Beyonce, whose music video was on in the background. Captioning the snap, the singer wrote: "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art."

Adele made a welcome return to social media

Adele first revealed her weight loss back in December, but it wasn't until her birthday in May that fans truly saw the extent of her slimmer figure when she returned to social media to thank the public for her birthday messages.

The 32-year-old looked completely unrecognisable in the photo having lost a staggering amount of weight in the past year. The image showed Adele stood outside her LA home wearing a fitted black dress with puffball sleeves, and black high heels.

Adele is believed to have lost seven stone

Adele's former personal trainer, Camila Goodis, told Lorraine Kelly shortly after how the star reduced her calorie intake and did daily workouts. "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," said Camila. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a workout I didn't know it was her and when she left, I thought: 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele'. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet."

