Adele shows before and after results of her weight loss by wearing 2016 Glastonbury dress The star shared several pictures from inside her Los Angeles mansion

Adele is still self-isolating in her Los Angeles mansions, but that hasn't stopped the singer from having fun and on Saturday she did just that.

The singer, 32, went on a trip down memory lane as she watched past Glastonbury concerts, which she was watching on YouTube since this year's event has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

MORE: Adele's doctor reveals secret to the star's weight loss

Adele put on her 2016 dress to watch her past Glastonbury performance

"5 ciders in," she captioned the two photos of her taken in her living room.

In one, the slimmed down star could be seen kneeling next to the TV with a handheld fan keeping her cool whilst dressed casually in a white T-shirt and grey joggers.

The second snap was an immediate hit with her more than 37.6 million followers, because it showed Adele dressed in the exact dress she wore for her Glastonbury concert back in 2016. In the picture, Adele stood next to the TV, which was showing her performance.

The singer gave fans a sneak peek inside her Los Angeles mansion

Fans went wild with the snap, quickly taking to the comments section to praise her. "She put the dress on. Honestly, I love her," said one. Another one wrote: "Adele, you have inspired me to love myself and change my body and my life, you are so beautiful. I love you."

READ: Who are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's A-list LA neighbours?

A third remarked: "Watched this tonight Adele, mostly in floods of tears because of how powerful and meaningful the lyrics and your voice is. Oh yes, I'd very much like your dress please too, it's amazing."

Handheld fan, John Lewis, £12

Adele first showed off her stunning new figure back in early May, when she returned to social media to thank the public for her birthday messages. The 32-year-old looked completely unrecognisable in the photo having lost a staggering amount of weight in the past year.

The image showed Adele stood outside her LA home wearing a fitted black dress with puffball sleeves, and black high heels. Her hair has been straightened and falls below her shoulders and she is smiling to someone off camera.

She wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.