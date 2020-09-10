Michelle Keegan shows off hard rock abs whilst exercising in her impressive home gym The star has previously revealed the secret to her slender figure

Michelle Keegan is an incredibly supportive wife – and that was clear to see on Thursday afternoon as she showed off her hard rock abs after a tough workout session that she thanked her husband Mark Wright for.

"Tough sesh today, @trainwright" she wrote across a video of her inside her home gym, wearing black gym wear and wiping the sweat from her face. Further down she tagged her husband Mark and her brother-in-law Josh.

Michelle Keegan showed off her slender figure after a tough workout session

The 33-year-old is very open about her fitness regime and has previously attributed her current level to her husband and his brother Josh's fitness plan, Train Wright, which they launched during lockdown.

Talking about it on Instagram back in June, the Our Girl actress told her followers: "I've been doing the @trainwright workouts for weeks now, thank you @wrighty_ and @joshwright4444 for keeping me active and motivated during this time... Now for the 30 day plan! Let's go!".

Her husband of five years later told The Mirror about Michelle's strength: "Michelle is extremely fit and definitely stronger than me in a few areas.

"I'm not saying she can lift more weights, but she can do a plank longer, she's better at squatting, and she's got a cracking set of abs."

The actress has been very honest with followers about her fitness journey

Mark clearly liked Michelle's shout out and took the opportunity to regram her video and encourage his fans to take part in the Train Wright fitness journey.

According to the Train Wright official website, the plan, which has over 47,000 followers, is fully interactive with real-time video workouts that you can for from anywhere, anytime. No equipment needed.