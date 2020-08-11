Michelle Keegan reveals surprising new hobby

Michelle Keegan is big on fitness, and the Our Girl actress is known to incorporate HIIT sessions and weight training into her daily routine. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV star revealed her surprising new hobby – cycling. Posing with her bike, Michelle looked as radiant as ever as she soaked in the sun ahead of her early morning ride with husband, Mark Wright. Showing off her trim figure in a pair of cycling shorts and a short-sleeved jersey, the actress teamed her sporty ensemble with white trainers, sunglasses and a helmet to match.

Since returning from Ibiza last month, the couple has been forced to quarantine for two weeks, and they've been using this period to spend plenty of quality time together. Also posting on Instagram, Mark shared updates once the pair had returned from their bike ride:

"Morning ride, got it done," he said. "Dripping, it's warm outside today. Little 45 minute, 15 miler - get in there! 14.9 to be exact. Get up, get your workout done. It makes you feel so good. I'm ready for the day now – look at the barnet," he joked, laughing at his helmet hair.

Michelle and Mark regularly train together

Michelle regularly works out with her husband, Mark, who has recently launched his own fitness program – TrainWright – alongside his brother, Josh Wright. Celebrities including Tyson Fury, John Terry, Amanda Holden, and Pixie Lott have all taken part in Mark and Josh's vigorous home workouts, which are available on Instagram and Youtube.

Back in 2019, Michelle gave us some of her top tips on how to get ready for swimsuit season and they aren't as gruelling as you might think. "I drink a pint of water every morning when I wake up," she said.

The Our Girl star also likes to switch things up and get creative with her workouts, to stop them from getting boring. "Find something active that you enjoy so that it doesn't become a chore! I love taking my dog for long walks." She also advises that grabbing your best gal pal is key. "Do exercise with a friend! That way, you can spur each other on."

