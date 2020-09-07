Michelle Keegan's family is about to expand! The former Our Girl actress revealed her cousin Katie Fearnehough is 38 weeks pregnant and she spent the weekend celebrating at her baby shower.

Several photos Michelle reshared on her Instagram Stories show the star kissing Katie's blossoming baby bump and posing with her cousins and extended family in the garden, against the backdrop of white balloons. "We are so lucky to have you @michkeegan. Love you," one caption read.

While there appeared to be a white dress code, with the majority of the family opting for summer dresses, Michelle stood out with her casual outfit. As usual, the 33-year-old looked stunning wearing pale blue jeans, a black jacket and matching black and white converse. Want to steal Michelle's style? Similar trainers are available to buy from ASOS for just £55.

The actress celebrated her cousin's baby shower over the weekend

Although she seemed thrilled to be celebrating the exciting baby news, Michelle has admitted she feels frustrated by constant speculation about when she will start her own family with husband Mark Wright.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "A few years ago it didn't bother me and I answered the question, but now I think, 'I don't need to answer that because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.' I remember when I finished Our Girl, people were like, 'Is it because you’re going off to have a baby?' She continued: "I know for a fact if Mark finished a job, nobody would ask him if he was going to have a baby. It's not fair. It does make me feel frustrated."

Michelle kept it casual in jeans and trainers

If the couple decides to have a baby in the future, however, they have already agreed on one very important decision – the name! Speaking on his Heart Evening Show to Robbie Williams, Mark jokily asked permission for the couple to name their daughter after Robbie's eldest child, Teddy. "I mean she saw a picture I think of you and the family - and said, 'Oh I love that name so much'. I’m asking you if it comes to it and she wants to call the kid Theodora or Teddy, are you gonna be alright with that?"

