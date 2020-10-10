Davina McCall shares painful photo of 'torture' massage The famous presenter shared the snap on Instagram

Davina McCall is known for her commitment to fitness and health – even when things get painful!

The famous presenter took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she'd undergone a soft tissue massage, posting a photo of red marks on her back and even the "instrument of torture" responsible for them.

Uploading a snap of herself lying face known on a massage table, the doting mum wrote: "Look at the instrument of torture, bottom middle… god it's good though thank you Aaron."

Davina shared the photo on Instagram

At the bottom of the frame, a small metal instrument was visible, and judging by the redness of Davina's back, we can imagine there was some wincing involved!

The fitness guru also included a message written by therapist Aaron that explained: "Soft tissue release for Davina. Getting thoracic/ traps/ hamstrings/ calves all freed and feeling so much more mobile and activation in all these areas."

Davina paid a visit to ARF Kinetic Therapy, which says on its official Facebook page: "IASTM Kinetic Therapy using tools to break down fascia and scar tissue, fix muscular imbalances, posture alignment and rehabilitation to help you become YOU again."

When she's not enjoying intense sports massages, Davina can often be found sharing photos of herself working up a sweat, and judging by her recent Instagram posts, it's safe to say that her high-energy lifestyle is paying off!

Davina is a fitness guru!

Last month, she floored her social media followers after uploading a string of swimsuit photos.

The star was set to whisk her daughter away to celebrate the end of GCSEs, and for the occasion, designer Melissa Odabash sent Davina some bikinis.

Although lockdown measures meant that the pair were unable to go abroad, that didn't stop Davina from showing off the beautiful pieces, much to the delight of her fans.

The comment section of her pictures were quickly flooded with fame emojis and "OMG" posts, and we're certainly not surprised.

