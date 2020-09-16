Davina McCall admits secret to her body – and it's not exercise The Masked Singer presenter revealed the truth behind her physique

Davina McCall is a powerhouse. She spearheads the 'strong not skinny' movement with an impressive body that has garnered her and her fitness platform (@ownyourgoalsdavina) tens of thousands of followers, but there's an element of realism with Davina that you won't find elsewhere.

As the age-old adage goes, 'comparison is the thief of joy', and Davina is its biggest champion. She might run her own training company, but in a recent interview, she admitted that her own physique may not be achievable.

"Obviously I exercise and watch what I eat, but it's partially genetic," she explained to HELLO!. "We all have different body types. My stomach hardly ever gets fat, but my bum and thighs turn to jelly if I don't work out for like, three days. Even after I had a baby, quite quickly I lost my tummy. But when I was pregnant, my redeeming feature disappeared overnight and I was left with an enormous bum and thighs."

The same goes for other shapes. "My daughter is what you would call an apple," Davina added. "So she never puts on weight on her legs, but she is always showing me her tummy and saying, 'Oh god, I look like I'm pregnant!'."

To strive for someone else's figure is to set ourselves up for failure, and in an age of social media, where flawlessly filtered images are subconsciously ingrained on our brains, Davina's advice is invaluable: "I'm not restrictive in terms of diet. I'm just sensible for the few days following a day where I have been pigging out.

"Stress eating is huge - I did a lot during lockdown, and I think that's half the battle. We give ourselves such a hard time, our internal voice is so aggressive and we need to start being kinder to ourselves."

Hear, hear, Davina.

