Davina McCall shares easy-to-make snack – and it's delicious The star is a health guru

Davina McCall is a total health guru, and often shares videos of her workout routines.

But on Tuesday, the former Big Brother host took to Instagram to post a clip of herself making a delicious and healthy-looking snack – and we're hooked!

The presenter could be seen tucking into two pieces of Ryvita which she'd piled with coronation chicken and salad, and we challenge you to watch the video without rushing down to the shops to stock up on ingredients.

WATCH: Davina McCall's top tips for taking care of YOU

What's more, the 52-year-old added instructions!

Davina could be heard saying: "I definitely know I need to get more protein in my diet and this coronation chicken is a great way to do it. I put it on the pumpkin seed and oat because I saw it on the Ryvita Insta, and I thought that looks like it could be quite easy.

Davina shared the recipe on Instagram

"So I put a bit of peppery rocket on top and it tastes of the sweetness of the coronation chicken with the pepperiness of the rocket and then the seeds. Amazing.

"It took about 30 seconds to make and about ten seconds to eat."

Davina is known for sharing photos of herself working up a sweat, and it's safe to say that her high-energy lifestyle is paying off!

Last month, she floored her social media followers after uploading a string of swimsuit photos.

Davina looked sensational

The star was set to whisk her daughter away to celebrate the end of GCSEs, and for the occasion, designer Melissa Odabash sent the doting mum some bikinis.

Although lockdown measures meant that the pair were unable to go abroad, that didn't stop Davina from showing off the beautiful pieces, much to the delight of her fans.

The comment section of her pictures were quickly flooded with fame emojis and "OMG" posts, and we're certainly not surprised.

