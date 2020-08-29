Davina McCall took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she was supposed to be sunning it up in France with her daughter.

The star was set to whisk her daughter away to celebrate the end of GCSEs, and for the occasion, designer Melissa Odabash sent the doting mum some bikinis.

Davina explained: "I was supposed to be in France this weekend celebrating end of GCSEs with my daughter ... @melissaodabash (who I am mildly obsessed with) gifted me these costumes.

"I would have paraded around in these on the beach and posted on here ... to say thank you to her for being so lovely ... but instead I shall parade around my bedroom. Thank you Melissa u make me feel fab. Te last one is a proper pose."

Davina looked incredible

The 52-year-old wore five different bikinis in her set of Instagram pictures, and it wasn't long before her followers flocked to the comment section to let Davina know just how incredible she looked.

Dozens of social media users left comments such as: "Wow, you look amazing Davina."

Many more left flame emojis, with many simply writing: "Omg."

It's certainly easy to see why!

Just last month, the presenter left fans in awe of her enviable figure once again when she shared a photo of herself enjoying a gorgeous family holiday.

Davina could be seen wearing a chic, low-cut playsuit as she told her fans: "Spent five frames trying to be sexy. Felt like a twat so posted this instead. My daughter Tilly makes me laugh a lot. It’s a total joy. Ps. I didn't eat bread today. But the day isn’t over yet and I did a big run."

It wasn't long before followers had filled the comment section with sweet notes.

"You suit this! So natural and beautiful," and another agreeing: "You don't need to try to be sexy...The ones that don't try are...You look amazing." A third jokingly added: "Eat the bread and the butter. You radiate love."

