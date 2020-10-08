With just weeks before she hits the dancefloor for the first time on Strictly Come Dancing, Ranvir Singh has started to prepare her wardrobe – including her all-important footwear, of course.

READ: Strictly's Ranvir Singh receives important advice from Kate Garraway ahead of launch show

The Good Morning Britain star shared a hilarious photo of her feet on Instagram, wearing her strappy gold dancing shoes with a pair of black socks!

"Socks and sandals - not a look I’d usually go for. But apparently this is the only way to break these little b@5*$!ds in.. @bbcstrictly #latin #ballroom #buzz #bbcstrictlycomedancing #2020," Ranvir joked in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh show off her Strictly transformation

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to react, with her GMB co-star Kate Garraway – who appeared on series five of the BBC competition alongside Anton du Beke – among the first to comment.

"Very trendy apparently - amongst the 'young'", Kate wrote, while Richard Arnold remarked: "Oooh... Latin," followed by clapping emojis.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's sequin face mask sparks debate

The GMB star had a clever trick to wear in her new shoes!

Ruth Langsford added: "Everyone will be doing it now!" The This Morning star tried a similar trick when she took part in Strictly in 2017, sharing videos of herself wearing white trainer socks and her shoes as she tried to break them in.

She captioned a video: "My Maggie helping me break my dancing shoes in....I'm worried....she's got more poise & grace than me!! @bbcstrictly#maggie #rescuedog #dogstrust #dancing#shoes #blisters."

Ruth Langsford also took to wearing socks and shoes ahead of her Strictly appearance in 2017!

Other fans also commented on Ranvir's unusual footwear choice, with one writing: "Can’t wait to see you dancing, backing you all the way. Not sure this trend is going to catch on," while a second joked: "Only you could pull that off!!!"

Ranvir recently revealed she has received some advice from both Kate and Susanna Reid ahead of the launch. "I think Susanna Reid's immediate advice was at all costs to try and avoid the Cha Cha and the Samba. But I don't know if I can avoid them!" she said.

MORE: Ranvir Singh makes emotional confession about family life ahead of Strictly

"Kate Garraway said, 'You realise a few weeks in how serious the training is, so don't miss the opportunity to really hit the ground running and take it seriously right at the beginning.'" Regardless, Ranvir's sure to look the part...