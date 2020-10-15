Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off three stone weight loss The Gogglebox star took to Instagram

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper looked absolutely stunning in a sunshine yellow dress, as she promoted mental health awareness in a jaw-dropping Instagram post.

The 20-year-old TV star could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she spoke about the mental health charity Mind, and Amy's snap left fans in awe.

She recently shed three stone after taking part in Do The Unthinkable Diet with Muscle Foods with her dad, and was literally glowing on Friday.

"Wearing Yellow today for #helloyellow raising money for @youngmindsuk to help adults and teens with their mental health.

"This is a charity very close to my heart at the moment and the things they do for family’s and friends is outstanding. Please help this charity by donating and wearing yellow and posting on Social Media," Amy captioned her picture.

It wasn't long before her social media followers flooded the comment section with sweet comments, including: "You look beautiful", "You look so good", "You look amazing" and even "You look UNREAL."

Last year, Amy and her dad Jonathan shed three stone each after enrolling in Musclefood’s Do The Unthinkable healthy eating plan.

Opening up about her weight loss when speaking to The Sun in April, Amy credited their new lifestyle with helping her father overcome his coronavirus diagnosis.

She explained: "If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know.

"It’s public knowledge that in most cases, the healthier you are when you contract Coronavirus, the more likely you are to survive. I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad – and to me - if we hadn’t changed our lives last year."

