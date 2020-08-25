Gogglebox star Izzi Warner stuns fans with weight loss The Channel 4 star welcomed her second child six months ago

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner stunned fans after unveiling her weight loss six months after welcoming her second child.

The Channel 4 star – who appears on the reality show alongside sister Ellie Warner – showed off her slimmed-down physique in a pair of tight, ripped blue jeans and a figure-hugging black T-shirt over the weekend.

Her followers couldn't believe her transformation, with many praising the mum-of-two. "You look amazing!" wrote one. "Looking like a yummy mummy," said another.

A third added: "Oh my gosh you look amazing!! Please tell me how you’ve lost so much weight!!" And a fourth wrote: "You look so beautiful."

Izzi Warner stunned fans with her weight loss

Izzi shares two children with her boyfriend Grant, daughter Bessie and five-year-old son Bobby. In February she announced her new arrival, sharing a sweet snapshot on Instagram.

She wrote: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx."

Izzi Warner has been working hard on her fitness

The month before, Izzi celebrated her baby girl's impending arrival with a lavish baby shower at The Boundary House in Methley, arranged by her sister Ellie.

Sharing a series of photos with her followers on Instagram, the Channel 4 star wrote: "I had such an amazing afternoon today, I feel so lucky and blessed to have such lovely family and friends who came to celebrate with me today.

"Huge thank you to you all for being there and for all the cards and gifts which I didn’t expect! Mostly a huge big thank you to my gorgeous sister @ellie__warner for organising everything, you really pulled it out of the bag everything was perfect. Countdown to meet you is officially on baby girl #feelingspoilt #allpinkeverything #2020baby."

