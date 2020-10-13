Gogglebox star Lee enjoys happy reunion with boyfriend - see the sweet post 

Gogglebox star Lee's partner of 26 years, Steve Mail, has shared a sweet snap after reuniting with his beau (and Jenny!) after a month apart.

The pair were forced to part ways as Lee self-isolated with Jenny to film the Channel 4 series, while Steve lives in Cyprus. Commenting on the sweet post, Steve wrote: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull. Very happy to be reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny #fridayfilming #gogglebox #happydays #holidays."

The pair reunited back in August

The pair were separated during the lockdown in March, but were thankfully reunited in August when Lee went to visit Steve in Cyprus. Sharing a photo of them on holiday, Steve wrote: "Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley, safe journey back to Blighty."

He sweetly added: "Love you to the moon and back #vounikinghotelandrestaurant #cyprus2020 #gogglebox #series16." In May, he shared a photo of the pair smiling in a restaurant, writing: "Our last snap together before lockdown. Hope you can get out of England soon and come home. It’s been far too long."

The pair reunited as Steve visited Hull

Jenny and Lee are fan favourites on the beloved Channel 4 show, and often make their followers laugh by teasing each other on social media. Lee was recently left in hysterics on Twitter when their relationship was praised by a somewhat confused fan, who wrote: "Why haven't Lee and his mum got their own programme yet? #Gogglebox."

Replying to the mistake, with the Twitter user clearly thinking poor Jenny was Lee's mum, Lee wrote: "OMG," with a series of laughing crying emojis. Fans were quick to reassure Jenny she had nothing to worry about, with one writing: "How rude how very dare you... they are best friends."

