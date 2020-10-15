Vision Express just did something HUGE for charity The high street optician raised funds for the Macular Society

Did you know that macular disease is the number on cause of blindness in the UK? The disease effects over 1.5million people in the UK, including Dame Judi Dench who has spoken about her determination to beat her condition.

And one high street optician has done their bit to help those with macular, by raising thousands of pounds for the Macular Society.

Dame Judi Dench suffers from macular degeneration

Throughout September, Vision Express donated £3 from every eye test to the charity, raising thousands of pounds for their life-changing work. The funds will help support vital research into macular disease and help to support those with the condition, including the charity's Advice and Information Service and counselling programme.

MORE: How to cure dry and stinging eyes

The campaign was part of Vision Express' support of National Eye Health Week in September. Macular disease affects over 1.5 million people in the UK, more than double the number of people with Alzheimer's. It can affect people of any age, even children, and around 300 more people are diagnosed every day.

The number of people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is the most common type of the condition, is set to double by 2050.

READ: Does your child need glasses? When to take your kid for an eye test

The Macular Society's chief executive, Cathy Yelf, expressed the charity’s thanks to Vision Express, hailing their fundraising work a "tremendous support". "Crucially, this campaign has also helped to highlight how important it is to look after your eyes, by getting regular eye tests. Sight loss can be devastating but, thanks to Vision Express, we know that we can help even more people beat the fear and isolation of macular disease."