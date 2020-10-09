Gogglebox star Tom Malone's new girlfriend Bryony pokes fun at him in sweet post Let's hope we see Bryony on the Channel 4 show one day

Gogglebox star Tom Malone has been dating his girlfriend Bryony since June, and the pair are too adorable! The Channel 4 funnyman recently shared a video of himself dancing outside, while presumably being filmed by Bryony, who commented on the video: "This is what I have to deal with," accompanied by the laughing and heart eye emoji.

MORE: Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui celebrates wedding anniversary with unseen snap

Tom cheekily responded to her message, writing: "You better." The pair have reportedly been dating since June 2020 after meeting through mutual friends. They recently struggled with trolling and racist comments from Tom's followers, and posted about the incidents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Kemps have fun in Celebrity Gogglebox

Sharing a screenshot of an offensive message, he wrote: "This happened just minutes ago....2020. Racism is a massive issue in the UK whether you want to admit it or not. #BlackLivesMatter."

Bryony poked fun at her boyfriend

He later added: "A lot of people are trying to brush this off as someone that's 'jealous'. I know you guys mean well but that's just belittling the issue. The issue here is blatant racism... not jealousy.

MORE: What Gogglebox stars get paid (and it includes free takeaways!)

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

MORE: Gogglebox star reveals heartbreaking reason he was forced to quit show

"Most people who get jealous resort to unfollowing me...not racial abuse." Bryony also tweeted: "I am tired. Imagine being racially abused in a post that doesn’t even have my face in it. How can these people be BOTHERED."

Tom and Bryony started dating in June

She later added: "I’d just like to thank everyone for their nice messages & standing up for me today. When I went to post a photo of my boyfriend and myself I didn’t once think it would result in the way it did. There was so much negativity, but for every negative comment there were 1000 kind ones."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.