8 best fitness trackers to get 2021 off to an active start - and they're celebrity approved!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Has lockdown got you feeling out of shape and lethargic? Need some self-care? As we look ahead to the new year (and with the coronavirus vaccine helping us see a light at the end of the tunnel!), we're definitely ready for a fresh active start for 2021! One simple way to get moving that we love is simple and easy: a fitness tracker. And, inspired by our favourite celebrities, we've put together a handy list of the best fitness trackers to snap up in the new year – and they are all A-list approved.

MORE:

21 best home workouts to try during the lockdown

16 of the best wellness apps to download as we head into 2021

12 best ladies bikes for 2021: Get inspired by cycle-loving celebrities in the New Year

Which is the best fitness tracker?

There are some important questions to ask yourself: What is the level of my fitness goals? Do I need a basic fitness tracker that just tracks heart rate and steps, or do I want a full-on smartwatch with all the bells and whistles? And finally, what's my budget?

The best fitness trackers have a long battery life and can monitor everything from your steps to your sleep quality, all the while giving you the motivation to keep moving.

If you're not tech savvy or just a fitness beginner can get a good basic fitness tracker, like the Honor Band 5, which has a heart-rate monitor and sleep tracker, for as little as around £30. The mid-range best fitness trackers for a £90-£200 pricetag include the popular Fitbit range, like the slimline Inspire HR, which has a touch screen and 15 modes, or the Fibit Versa 3, which features a handy voice assistant and a chic aesthetic similar to Apple Watches.

An Apple Watch, such as the Apple Watch 5 (retail price £459), is a good choice if you need an all around smart watch that's Siri- and GPS- connected to iPhone and also has Bluetooth, music function, compass, electrocardiogram function and more.

If you're a high-level athlete, check out the top of the line fitness tracker watches from Polar, the company that created the world's first heart rate monitor back in 1977.

Which fitness tracker is best for me?

Still wondering which should you go for? Ruth Langsford, Gwyneth Paltrow and more famous faces have all talked about the fitness watches they've been relying on to log their health stats during lockdown, and who better to take inspiration from than the stars who have tried them?

Here's everything you need to know about their buys so you can make your choice wisely!

Fitbit Inspire HR: Gwyneth Paltrow

Who better to take health advice from than Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow? The star has been seen in several Fitbit styles, but most frequently the Inspire HR watch.

Features: Heart rate monitor, exercise tracker with 15 modes, water-resistant, sleep tracker, touchscreen display, menstrual cycle tracker, five day battery life, swim setting.

Retail Price: £89.99

Best for: Anyone looking for a subtle and non-obtrusive style.

Fitbit Inspire HR, £69, Amazon

Polar Vantage V Titan: Ellie Goulding

As for the best fitness tracker watches out there, Ellie Goulding has taken on many an Instagram fitness challenge during lockdown, including the 5k Run For Our Heroes campaign, where she used her Polar Vantage V Titan watch to track her stats.

Features: Ultra-long battery life, super lightweight titanium case, comprehensive activity, heart rate and sleep tracking.

Retail Price: £449

Best for: Seasoned athletes who know their optimum training state and want to keep track of every little detail.

Polar Vantage V Titan watch, £449, Polar

Apple Watch Series 5: Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher has stayed dedicated to working out at home since the coronavirus pandemic, and has shared various photos of herself wearing the Apple Watch Series 5.

Features: Siri and GPS connected to iPhone (Series 3 comes directly from the watch), heart rate monitor, bigger than Series 3 touchscreen display, exercise tracker including HIIT-specific monitor and swimming autoset, water-resistant, GPS route tracker, music player, built-in compass, Bluetooth, always-on display option, fall detection, electrocardiogram function (records timing and strength of electrical signals that make the heart beat).

Retail Price: £459

Best for: Close analysis of heartrate when active and idle.

Apple Watch Series 5, was £459 NOW £329, Currys

Fitbit Blaze: Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford has been sharing daily updates of her walks during coronavirus lockdown, using her Fitbit Blaze to monitor the number of steps she has taken. While the Fitbit Blaze has been discontinued, the smartwatch brand has replaced it with the even more high tech Versa range, so you can still be just like Fitbit fan Ruth.

Features: The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch features GPS, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and voice assistant

Retail Price: £199.99

Best for: Tech-savvy fitness fans.

Fitbit Versa 3, was £199.99 Deal Price £159, Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3: Jenni Falconer and Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling has worn her Apple Watch Series 3 for years, and first wrote: "I love my Apple Watch. It's the only thing in my life that I don’t mind when it tells me to get off my ass and walk around."

Jenni Falconer has also been training with Apple's Series 3 watch, except the presenter has opted for a white sport band, as opposed to black like Mindy.

Features: Heart rate monitor, touchscreen display, exercise tracker including HIIT-specific monitor and swimming autoset, water-resistant, GPS route tracker, Siri function, music player.

Retail Price: £199

Best for: A more affordable fitness tracker with Apple and phone functions.

Apple Watch Series 3, £195, John Lewis

Fitbit Charge 3: Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook's home workout series Fit In 5 features her Fitbit Charge 3 watch, which the star uses to monitor her activity.

Features: Heart rate monitor, exercise tracker with 15 modes, menstrual cycle tracker, water-resistant up to 50m, sleep tracker, seven day battery life, weather app, swim setting.

Retail Price: £122

Best for: A less chunky and lighter update on the Fitbit Charge 2.

Fitbit Charge 3, £109.94, Amazon

Honor Band 5 – Kimberley Walsh

If you're looking for the best budget fitness tracker, Kimberley Walsh has been following Joe Wicks' daily PE classes during the coronavirus pandemic, and uses the Honor Band 5.

Features: Heart rate monitor, exercise tracker with 10 modes, GPS route tracker, water-resistant up to 50m, sleep tracker, six day battery life.

Retail Price: £29.99

Best for: Anyone on a budget.

Honor Band 5, £29.99, Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4: Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has been wearing her Fitbit Charge 4 for as long as we can remember, providing all the basics for an amateur fitness fan.

Features: Heart rate monitor, exerciser tracker, five day battery life, sleep stages (not a non-stop sleep tracker).

Retail Price: £129

Best for: First-time exercise tracking without added nuts and bolts.

Fitbit Charge 4, £119, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.