21 best January Sales for gym fans in 2022: discounts & deals on sportswear & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're feeling inspired to get fit – or you just want to get some kit to take your workouts to the next level, we've got good news for you.

January discounts mean everything from exercise equipment to workout clothes are available at a fraction of the price. Here, we've rounded up the very best fitness deals to snap up now…

SHOP: 47 best January Sales 2022: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

MORE: The best and comfiest leggings on the high street right now

John Lewis' January deals 2022

Take up to 30% off sportswear at John Lewis, with brands including Reebok Sweaty Betty and Adidas.

Nike's January deals 2022

This year's Nike's offering is a good one! There's up to 50% off.

Amazon activewear January deals 2022

If you're looking for a new gym kit, Amazon could be the perfect destination to shop deals on bra tops, leggings, hoodies and more. See the current deals taking place now.

Amazon gym equipment January deals 2022

Home exercise equipment has been like gold dust since the beginning of the pandemic. If you still don't fancy going to the gym just yet, Amazon has some great deals for January 2021.

North Face's January deals 2022

Get mega deals on North Face's winter collection - there's up to 30% off.

Sweaty Betty's January deals 2022

Sportswear maven Sweaty Betty is offering up to 60% off activewear. From leggings to base layers and savings on sports bras.

JD Sports' January deals 2022

There are some great discounts to be had at JD Sports right now, with up to 50% off. Shop now!

Fitbit's January deals 2022

Fitbits can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals, and Amazon has pretty much every model on offer. Top tip: prices usually plummet around Black Friday, but until then we've spotted some January Sales deals. It's unlikely that stock will last, so we'd recommend investing now.

ASOS ACTIVEWEAR's January deals 2022

ASOS has some mega deals for fitness fans. Stock up now on some of the biggest sportswear brands with up to 50% off

eBay Brand Outlets' January deals 2022

If you hadn't thought of perusing eBay's winter deals offering, you're missing a trick. Right now there's up to 70% off activewear and swim on the site and there are lots of discounts to be had.

Lululemon's January deals 2022

Bag yourself everything from super-grippy yoga mats to the ultimate sports bra in the brand's 'we made too much' selection.

Adidas' January deals 2022

Adidas is offering up to 50% off trainers, gym gear and more products.

Wiggle's January deals 2022

Sports fans will be thrilled to learn that Wiggle has a huge promotion across the site for January 2022 with up to 50% off.

Chain Reaction Cycles January deals 2022

Did you take up cycling over the various lockdowns? If you're looking for some new kit, or perhaps you're thinking about starting up, get involved with some of the epic deals taking place now.

TOG24's January deals 2022

If you're on the hunt for something new to wear on training days, visit TOG24 for all your sportwear needs - there's up to 60% off.

Sports Direct's January deals 2022

From running shoes to outdoor table tennis tables, Sports Direct is offering plenty of deals you won't want to miss out on.

The Gym King's January deals 2022

There is up to 70% off at Gym King and the deals are coming thick and fast.

The Protein Works' January deals 2022

Get ready because there's an exclusive January Sale with massive savings up for grabs.

Mitre's January deals 2022

If you're looking for great deals on footballs, football kits and sports accessories, Mitre has you covered.

Canterbury's January deals 2022

Catch unmissable discounts on high-quality rugby gear and apparel with Canterbury’s winter rugby deals. You can get up to 50% off!

Uniqlo's January deals 2022

Uniqlo is a great place to get some excellent deals. Download the Uniqlo app to get exclusive access to the big offers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.