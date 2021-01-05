Men's sportswear he'll love for lockdown fitness (or let's face it, lounging)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the New Year under way (and a new lockdown, too) it's not just the ladies who are looking for cool fitness wear. That's why we're rounding up the best men's sportswear for 2021, because he'll be wanting some new workout staples – hoodies, joggers and more activewear must-haves – for a fresh new active start.

We've included celebrity and athlete favourites like Gymshark, Under Armour and Champion, as well as some great buys from retailers' lines, such as Goodmove at Marks & Spencer, ASOS' 4505 and even affordable piece from Amazon (yes, Amazon).

So if you or the man in your life are looking for men's activewear for workouts, working from home, or lockdown lounging, we've got the fitness wear brands for you.

Marks & Spencer men's sportswear for 2021

You can always depend on Marks & Spencer to have just what you need – and that goes for activewear, too. In the the retailer's GoodMove line you'll find all the practical details that you love, from water-resistant finishes to moisture-wicking fabrics, and all at great prices.

GoodMove Stretch Sports Shorts, £19.50, M&S

Gymshark men's sportswear for 2021

Founded in 2012 by 19-year-old Ben Francis in his mum's garage, UK company Gymshark now has a huge fan following. The brand, known for its affordable quality, makes it easy to shop its gym-ready basics online with its 'must-haves', which include such staples as hoodies, sports shorts and tees – or the Gymshark outlet, where you'll find big discounts. You can also check out the Gymshark blog, with sportswear style advice, workouts, recipes and tips for staying on top of your game during lockdown.

Compound joggers in burgundy, were £50 NOW £37.50, Gymshark

Under Armour men's sportswear for 2021

Under Armour's activewear has a huge celebrity following, including Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Bradley Cooper and NBA star Stephen Curry who has a reported $20 million a year contract with the brand. The basketball star's line is one of Under Armour's most popular, but you can find anything from face masks to golf gear, sports bags and headphones on the website.

UA Sportsmask, £24, Under Armour

ASOS 4505 men's sportswear for 2021

Did you know ASOS, which is having an up to 80% off sale right now, also has its own men's sportswear line? ASOS 4505 is definitely one of the trendiest ranges out there, with cool joggers, mix and match yoga ensembles and warm and comfy winter knits. And if you want to be matchy-matchy, there are unisex pieces and a womenswear line, too!

Ribbed layering top and leggings, were £22 each NOW £18.70 each, both ASOS 4505

New Balance men's sportswear for 2021

New Balance isn't just about trainers! The famed footwear brand, which can boast stars from Jaden Smith to Timothée Chalamet as fans, also specialises in fantastic activewear – and you can get some great workout wear right now for up to 50% off in the New Balace end of season sale.

NB Heatloft Full Zip, was £90, NOW £45, New Balance

Champion men's sportswear for 2021

Champion, the American company which invented the hoodie, has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years with celebrities like Zayn Malik, Lewis Hamilton, Brooklyn Beckham and The Weeknd rocking the brand's looks. (And the Kardashian-Jenners are no doubt fans too as their current and former better halves, Kanye West, Scott Disick and Travis Scott have been spotted wearing Champion too.) You can score some Champion gear – and a host of pieces from other men's activewear brands – at up to 50% off now at JD Sports.

Bubble jacket, more colours available, was £90 Now £55 at JD Sports

Amazon Essentials

Activewear is a major trend – and even Amazon has gotten into the game with their own Amazon Essentials activewear line! You'll find fashion-friendly and affordable hoodies, tees, shorts, track jackets, tracksuits and even underwear. And if you need it quick with free delivery, it is all eligible for Amazon Prime.

Sherpa lined hoodie, 13 colours available from £23.40, Amazon Essentials

