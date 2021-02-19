Get a Kim Kardashian-style waist trainer on Amazon for nearly 50% off today!

Kim Kardashian made waist trainers – corset-style belts to wear during your fitness routine to enhance your workouts, improve posture and help slim your waist – a worldwide phenomenon.

And if you’ve ever wanted to try a Kardashian-Jenner style waist trainer (little sister Kylie Jenner is a fan, too), you’re in luck: Amazon has slashed the price of waist trainers in Today's Deals! Snap one up for just £14.99, that’s nearly 50% off the regular price.

Sihohan waist trainer, was £27.99 Deal Price: £14.99, Amazon

The Sihohan waist trainer, which comes in sizes from small to XXL, is an Amazon #1 bestseller, with an overall 4.3 rating from more than 5,000 buyers. "Fantastic," says one top reviewer. "I’ve had a couple of waist trainers but this one is definitely the best quality. Strong material really helps with posture and lower back support also very good during cardio for that extra bit of sweat."

Which waist trainer does Kim Kardashian use?

Reality star and lingerie mogul Kim uses a waist trainer from her own Skims line – although the corset-style piece looks more like a piece of costuming from Bridgerton than workout gear! The Skims sculpting waist trainer is designed to cinch your waist, support your back and improve your core.

Wondering where you can buy Kim Kardashian’s waist trainer? In the US or UK, you can get Skims waist trainers from the Skims website.You can also shop them at Selfridges.

Skims sculpting waist trainer, also in nude, £74 / $68 , SKIMS

Which waist trainer does Kylie Jenner use?

Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner is also known to be a huge fan of waist workout corsets, too. In addition to the Skims waist trainer, another belt the Kylie Cosmetics boss uses is the Sweet Sweat waist trimmer, which cinches your waist and promises to improve thermogenic activity during your workouts.

You can get one on Amazon for less than £30, and it comes with a carrying bag and a sample of Sweet Sweat Gel to use with the trimmer to maximise results.

Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, £29.99 / $24.95, Amazon

