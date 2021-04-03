Martine McCutcheon admits she's addicted to her body massager gun

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking to social media, Martine McCutcheon revealed that she's "addicted" to her brand new body massager – and fans are obsessed. Pictured relaxing on the sofa with her handy gadget, the actress shared a snap on Instagram, writing: "Not an ad – just can't get over what a game-changer this has been for me @therabody. Jack thinks I'm addicted...He might be right #makesmefeelsomuchbetter."

Martine loves the Theragun body massager

Offering smart percussive therapy, Martine's body massager gun is priced at an eye-watering £549. Designed to enhance muscle recovery, according to the brand, it reaches 60% deeper into muscles than the average massager.

Theragun PRO, £549, Therabody

Ideal for anyone working from home, the Theragun PRO has been designed with the performance and convenience of professionals in mind. Boasting four unique arm positions, the ergonomic handle allows you to hold the device in a variety of ways while actively reducing strain on your hands, wrists and arms.

Arriving alongside two rechargeable lithium-ion batteries with a combined battery life of 300 minutes, you'll also be able to connect to the Therabody app which integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit. Providing a personalised service, after learning from your behaviours, the app will suggest guided routines that can be sent to your device via Bluetooth.

Having received a number of glowing reviews online, it's hardly surprising that Martine has become such a huge fan of the Theragun.

One five-star review read: "Great for muscle strain - cuts down the need for therapeutic massages. Great product and far superior to cheaper options we have tried before."

Meanwhile, another happy customer wrote: "This is the best therapy gun ever. I work as a joiner and I had some problems with hamstrings and back muscles. Therabody is now part of my daily life. Amazing machine, I love it so much."

RENPHO Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager, £31.44, Amazon

While Martine swears by the Theragun PRO, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, Amazon is also selling a similar massager in the sale. Reduced to £31.99, the RENPHO Deep Tissue Massager helps to relax and relieve pains on feet, calf, shoulders, neck, back, muscle, arms, and legs.

Thanks to the handheld and Cordless design, you can use it anywhere, whether you’re at home or in the office. Plus, it comes with five interchangeable head attachments, depending on your preference.

