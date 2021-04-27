Andrea McLean shares rare glimpse of morning fitness routine

Sharing a rare glimpse of her fitness routine with fans, Andrea McLean revealed that she practices yoga most mornings to improve her mental and physical wellbeing. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Loose Women star opened up about the benefits, writing

RELATED: Andrea McLean makes heartbreaking confession after Loose Women exit

Andrea shared a video of her morning yoga routine on Instagram

"I do yoga almost every morning. I do it because it clears my head, helps me feel grounded and calms my mind which can get a bit complicated at times. It stretches out my tight, clenched body, which every morning reacts with surprise, like it's never done this before. I am naturally stiff and I seem to get tighter and stiffer by the year! But by the end, 20 - 30 minutes later, body and mind have breathed out, "Ahhhh.... this is what we do..." and I'm ready to start the day. I know it's not HIIT training, it's not boot camp, but I feel like the rest of my life is busy, full-on, goal-setting and go-getting, so this is just for me."

READ: 7 royals who practise yoga to inspire you

Loading the player...

VIDEO: At home with Andrea McLean

Showing off her trim figure in black leggings and a matching top, Andrea carried out her morning routine from the comfort of her luxurious living room. Equipped with a pink yoga mat, the presenter tried out a number of poses, joking in the caption:

"I know I should have put cool music on this to make it more 'jujji' but I forgot and now I don't know how to, so excuse the silent video!"

Andrea works out in her living room

MORE: Andrea McLean's home could be a French chateau - see inside

"And yes, this is our living room. It's where kids watch TV and where @lordfeeney has plonked his golf putting thing in the middle of the floor. #normalfamilylife #morningroutine #yoga #beststarttotheday."

Pink Yoga Mat, £21.99, Amazon

Andrea currently resides in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and two children Finlay and Amy. Boasting an open-plan kitchen and living area, the property also features a home office and huge garden, with plenty of places for Andrea to read and work. As for decoration, the white shutters, aged antique furniture and mirrored accents are reminiscent of an elegant French chateau.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.