We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Katy Perry has joined the likes of Victoria Beckham and Scarlett Johansson by incorporating one very specific drink into her daily diet – apple cider vinegar.

MORE: Katy Perry displays post-baby figure in eye-catching swimsuit

The American Idol judge, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove last August with fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared a photo of herself holding a bottle of lime citrus flavoured prebiotic drink from Bragg.

"Eat healthy," she simply added. We've tracked down Katy's healthy drink and it's described as an organic, "nutrient-dense apple cider vinegar beverage" that tastes "a little tart, a little sweet."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram

It also comes in ginger, lemon and honey, apple and cinnamon and more flavours. Meanwhile, Bragg's also sells Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar which can be added to salads and veggies or even applied to the skin.

READ: The best gym equipment to make exercising at home even easier

PHOTOS: 19 intimate photos of celebrity parents with their adorable newborn babies

The latter is exactly what Scarlett Johansson does! She told Glamour magazine: "It's a nice way to treat your skin if you don't want to use all those harsh chemicals that a dermatologist would recommend."

Katy shared a photo of her healthy drink on Instagram

Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, consumes two tablespoons of the raw version every morning. "Be brave! Two tbsp first thing on an empty tummy! x" Victoria captioned a photo.

Katy has been using apple cider vinegar since her childhood, with her mum encouraging her to eat and drink healthily. She told Prevention: "My mother made me drink it every day, but now it’s a staple for me."

Bragg apple cider vinegar, £6.95 ($9.62), Amazon

Her mum even became close to Patricia Bragg, and both Katy and Orlando are now co-owners of the company – the pair are even said to have both had apple cider vinegar-infused water with them when they went on their first date!

Speaking of her health, the new mum continued: "I’ve had a lot of opportunity in my life and I know how fortunate I am, but when I don’t have my health, nothing else matters.

"If I can’t get on the stage and do it, I disappoint so many people. I’ve lost my magical power if I can’t get onstage."

RELATED: The secret health hack loved by sporting legends

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.