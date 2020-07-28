6 best teeth whitening kits you can buy to whiten your post-lockdown smile The future's bright with one of these teeth whitening kits...

Hands up if you drank way too much coffee during lockdown? Have you noticed your teeth look a little dull post quarantine? If the answer is yes, it's time to transform your smile with an at-home teeth whitening kit. Whether you're looking for a budget buy whitening toothpaste, or whether you're after a dentist-approved DIY treatment, see our suggests below…

The best teeth whitening kit created by dentists

The Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening System contains a full 14-day course of whitening strips and a free 100ml Whitening Toothpaste. Created by dentists Dr Lisa and Dr Vanessa Creaven, both products contain the active whitening ingredient hydrogen peroxide which is clinically proven to whiten teeth. The system whitens teeth gradually and safely at home. Wear strips for one-hour daily for 14 days and combine with its whitening toothpaste to brighten teeth and get real results without sensitivity.

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening System, £39.95, Beauty Bay

The best teeth whitening pen with a celebrity backing

Curated by Kendall Jenner, Moon Oral Care's signature on-the-go whitening pen is for instant brightening and long term whitening. With an Elixir III proprietary antioxidant blend of honeysuckle flower extract, strawberry extract and lavender oil, and fresh vanilla mint flavour will leave your smile shining.

Moon Oral Care Kendall Jenner Whitening Pen, £20, Beauty Bay

The best teeth kit with minimal sensitivity

This kit delivers intensive stain removal and teeth whitening results for sensitive teeth of up to 8 shades whiter, in just 10 days. Safe and convenient to use at-home, the pre-stain remover effectively removes stains before the whitening gel is activated by a 5-point Blue LED Accelerating Light to enhance the teeth whitening process and achieve rapid, long-lasting results.

Smile Science Harley Street Teeth Whitening Kit, £24.99, Amazon

The best teeth whitening pen for on-the-go whitening

Introducing an efficient teeth whitening tool - perfect for the ones short on time and who want an easy refreshment of the teeth. The teeth whitening pen is easy to use, and quickly reduces discolouration.

Teeth whitening pen, £16.38, Swiss Clinic

The best teeth whitening toothpaste on a budget

Colgate's Max White Ultimate Whitening Toothpaste is the first 2 enzyme boosted whitening toothpaste with a professional whitening ingredient – Hydrogen peroxide. The formula is powered with a non-abrasive breakthrough whitening technology, composed of three key ingredients that work in synergy for the best results. It safely removes stains below the enamel surface caused by food, coffee, wine and even tobacco.

Colgate's Max White Ultimate Whitening Toothpaste, £10, Boots

Dr Kamala Aydazada from Kensington Cosmetic Dentistry recommends ditching the over the counter treatments and invest in a water flosser machine instead. "These at-home devices direct a stream of water onto your teeth and gums, and are proven to reduce plaque and improve the overall health of your gums. I recommend using water flosser as a supplement to your regular brushing and flossing regime."

Waterpik Water Flosser, £72.28, Amazon

She also suggests reducing your consumption of coloured drinks such as coffee, tea, red wine & carbonated beverages, as well as watching how many sugary snacks you consume.

The expert professional also suggested waiting to brush your teeth after a snack or a meal. "Wait for 30 - 60 minutes before you do so, especially after having acidic foods."

