Ben Shephard's fitness secret revealed - and Gorka Marquez and Kate Ferdinand are fans too

Ben Shephard is known for sharing fitness updates with his fans on social media. However, there is one item he seems to love the most - and it's his Hydrow rowing machine.

Launched in the UK this year, Hydrow offers an entirely new approach to full-body workouts, making them more immersive and innovative than ever before.

WATCH: Ben Shephard films inside epic home gym

The machine's cutting-edge technology is designed to give members more than just a full-body workout - it brings the physical, mental and emotional experience of on-water rowing straight to members' homes with its patented Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR).

Rowing two to three times a week will allow fitness fans to experience rowing's many benefits as complements to other sports – stronger core, upper body strength, more powerful drive, better conditioning, and less pounding of your joints.

Ben pictured with his Hydrow rowing machine

Meanwhile, the Good Morning Britain star isn't the only one who is a big fan of the item as the likes of Kate Ferdinand and Gorka Marquez get their exercise fix from their Hydrow rowing machine too.

Rowing activates 86 per cent of the body's muscles, nearly double the amount engaged when cycling, meaning it is the perfect fitness machine for busy celebs.

Kate Ferdinand is also a fan and uses it frequently

"Action shot…" Rio's wife recently remarked alongside a snap of herself, while Gorka stated: "A quick 20 minute Saturday row on @hydrow followed by some mobility for my workout today.

"There are over 2500+ workouts on @hydrow so if I'm looking for a quick burn, some endurance work or some stretching - it has it all!"

