Rebel Wilson stuns in a crop top as she shares a special message with fans

While Rebel Wilson is enjoying her time in London, the Pitch Perfect star dazzled as she made an important announcement.

Rebel shared a post on Instagram that showed her wearing an orange crop and hot pink leggings as she palmed a bottle of Olly Women’s multivitamins. She completed the look with her blonde hair pulled up into a high ponytail.

Rebel is a brand ambassador for Olly

"As a big fan of @ollywellness, I am so proud of them for partnering up with @jedfoundation for the month of May to promote Mental Health Awareness. A consistent routine helps me keep my mind right, which starts with these tasty multi-vitamins," The Olly Wellness Ambassador captioned the shot.

The Jed Foundation strives to protect emotional health and preventing suicide for teens and young adults.

As for the Olly Women’s multivitamins, the Perfect Women's Gummy delivers a daily dose of 18 essential nutrients for overall wellness and to help you fill in the gaps when eating habits are less than perfect.

The multivitamins contain B Vitamins to support energy production, Vitamins A, C, and E to help fight free radicals and support healthy skin, and Vitamin D and Calcium to maintain strong bones.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their experiences with Olly vitamins too. "Love my Olly Red multivitamins. So yummy. Hard to only take my two daily," one wrote. Another added: "My favorite multi-vitamin. I take them every day! You look fabulous!

Rebel, who has lost more than 65lbs after starting her wellness journey, previously opened up about her desire to take on more serious roles and admitted it was part of the reason she decided to overhaul her health.

She told the Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry."

Rebel has continued her wellness journey after declaring a transformative "Year of Health" in 2020

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

