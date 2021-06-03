The hottest celebrity detox trend for 2021? Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow & Lady Gaga swear by an infrared sauna

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lady Gaga have long sworn by the benefits of using infrared saunas. From calorie burning to reduced stress, there’s plenty to rave about – so no wonder these are a big hit with wellness enthusiasts around the globe.

Infrared heat is proven to be seven times more detoxifying than regular heat. That means that when you sit in an infrared sauna, instead of just sweating out water, you’re also sweating out toxins.

But getting an infrared sauna in your own home is incredibly expensive. And paying a regular spa membership can be costly, too. However, a product has recently come onto the market which means it’s now possible to buy your very own infrared portable sauna, and an affordable price.

Enter the MiHIGH infrared sauna blanket, which costs less than £400 (yes, really!). It uses the exact same heating technology as a regular infrared sauna, emitting far infrared wavelengths. So, the experience is much the same, except this product features a simplified wrap-around blanket design.

The potential benefits of this clever blanket include exercise recovery, calorie burning, increased blood flow to injuries, detoxification, improved sleep and reduced stress levels.

According to the MiHIGH website, whilst you sweat out the bad stuff and cleanse those toxins, you can be burning between 300-600 calories a 30-minute session – without even having to leave your bed! Incredible. Plus, there’s the added benefit of a blanket being portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go!

Jennifer Lopez’s personal trainer David Kirsch is also a fan of the blanket and recommends using it post-workout.

