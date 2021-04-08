Ben Shephard jokes BBC will have to 'pay for divorce' if he takes part in Strictly The GMB host has previously revealed his wife Annie has banned him from Strictly

Ben Shephard has joked that the BBC will need to pay for his "divorce settlement" if he decides to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The Good Morning Britain host previously revealed his wife Annie doesn't want him to participate in the popular ballroom dance show - with many past contestants falling victim to the 'Strictly curse'.

During Thursday's GMB, Ben's co-host Ranvir Singh revealed: "They've been after you for years," to which the dad-of-two replied: "We're having negotiations, we just ned to get it up high enough so it's actually worth it."

The 46-year-old then said in jest: "Well, obviously they've got to cover the divorce settlement!"

Ranvir - who appeared alongside Giovanni Pernice in the latest series - suggested Ben could partner up the Italian-born dancer instead.

"Also, since Giovanni wants to do a male-and-male pairing, so... Ben. Annie might be more relaxed with you being on it." Looking slightly unsure, Ben said: "I'm sure she would be. Maybe."

Ben Shephard's wife doesn't want him doing Strictly

Last year, the doting husband was honest about Annie's reluctance for him to do Strictly - and it's all down to the famous curse where celebrities and professional dancers have begun relationships with one another over the course of the show, with some leaving their partners.

Chatting to Andi Peters on Lorraine, Ben said how much he wanted to take part in the show, telling him in August: "Andi, I would love to do Strictly. As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance - it doesn't make me a good dancer, obviously."

"But my wife really doesn't want me to do Strictly, I've spoken about it very publicly, but she's not interested in me having an affair." He jokily added: "I think she's being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity, who knows what could happen?

The GMB star spoke about Strictly with co-host Ranvir Singh on Thursday

"It would be an amazing experience, I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night… As things stand though, that's a negotiation that needs to happen between the BBC and my wife... I can get myself into a lot of trouble here!"

Ben married Annie back in 2004 and they have since welcomed their two children, Jack and Sam. In March, the couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

