Laura Hamilton suffered a health setback this week after receiving her second COVID-19 vaccination. The A Place in the Sun star, shared an update with fans on Monday from A&E as she explained her reasons for being taken to hospital.

In a selfie shared on her Instagram Stories, Laura could be seen sat in the waiting room wearing a black face mask. She wrote: "Was supposed to be @corinthialondon for a Breast Cancer Afternoon Tea… instead I'm in A&E after a reaction to the second covid jab!"

She later returned to social media to reassure her followers. In a second message she explained: "Thank you for your kind well wishes! The NHS really are AMAZING!

"I developed a few blood spots after my second covid jab and to be safe (because of my ITP) I was advised to go to hospital. I've had blood tests and checks and been given the all clear!"

Laura went to A&E after reacting to her second COVID vaccinatin

Laura, 39, was diagnosed with ITP – Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura – a rare autoimmune disease, following the birth of her daughter in 2015. The blood condition is characterised by a decrease in the number of platelets and leads to excessive bruising.

Speaking to the Sun in April, Laura shared: "It's something that's kind of managed. I'm quite fortunate. It's okay."

The star with her husband and their two children

She further revealed that a number of people had reached out to her after her first COVID vaccination, telling the publication: "I had quite a few people reach out to me saying 'how were you after you had the injection? Did you have bruising and stuff?'

"And it didn't actually after I had the injection, but I did feel like I punched in my arm for like a week. It really did feel like under the skin, bruising and sore."

Laura has been appearing as a property expert on A Place in the Sun since 2012. She has been married to husband Alex Goward since 2012 and together they are parents to seven-year-old son Rocco, and six-year-old daughter Talia.

