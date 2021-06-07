Carol Vorderman rocks bodycon look to unveil bizarre workout hack The former Countdown star enjoys an unusual mode of transport

If you're looking for some Monday motivation, Carol Vorderman has some to share. The former Countdown star took to her Instagram stories ahead of her morning workout to share a video of herself skipping to the gym – and we're here for it.

It might not be the most practical mode of transport, but it's certainly a way to get the blood pumping after a long weekend.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals her unusual pre-workout hack

"It's underrated you know!" said Carol, filming herself skipping on her way to the gym as she took her 109k Instagram followers along for the journey.

The star donned a figure-hugging black workout ensemble, complete with a long-sleeved gym top and leggings as she sang along to Bill Wither's 'Lovely Day'.

The glamorous star enjoys skipping to the gym

Donning a pair of reflective sunglasses and wearing her long brunette locks down, the 60-year-old star looked glamorous as ever.

"I LURVE skipping" she penned, smiling at the camera.

It's not the first time this week Carol has thrilled fans with her enviable wardrobe. On Saturday, Carol's curves and svelte figure were complimented perfectly in a cream knit dress posted to her Instagram story.

With flattering long sleeves, high neckline and mesh overlay – the cream ensemble was the ultimate day-to-night look.

Carol often flaunts her curves on social media

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts and coins her healthy, balanced diet a source of "brain power", encouraging others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

A typical lunch for Carol taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the Countdown star.

