A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton announces split from husband Alex Goward

TV star Laura Hamilton has revealed that she and her husband of 13 years, Alex Goward have separated.

The A Place in the Sun presenter took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share a post that read: "This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura."

Laura's post was accompanied by a framed picture displaying the famous Dr Seuss quote: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

Laura and broker Alex married in 2012 and share two young children together, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six. They shared details of their nuptials exclusively with HELLO! at the time. Celebrity guests included Amanda Lamb, Michelle Heaton and Jeff Brazier, as well as Jayne Torvill and Sam Attwater, Denise Welch and Elen Rivas.

Laura shared the news on Instagram alongside a Dr Seuss quote

Laura's announcement comes the day after she said goodbye to her stunning home in the exclusive residential Webb Estate in Croydon. Posting on Instagram on Friday, she revealed that she and her family have spent the past week packing up the property and have now bid an emotional farewell to their beautiful mansion.

Sharing a video montage that began with a picture of Laura posing in her garden, she wrote on Instagram: "I wish I could say I look like this photo right now but I don't because, since the start of the new year we have been packing up our home ready to move…

The couple share Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six

"Today we close the door and say goodbye to a home that we have loved and enjoyed for the last 9 years - the longest I have lived anywhere in my entire adult life!

"It was a home that we transformed (as you can see in the photos), but MORE importantly it was a home where we created some incredible memories that we will cherish forever…

Her post continued: "Change can be scary but you know what is scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving and progressing. When it feels scary to jump that's exactly when you jump, otherwise you just end up staying in the same place your whole life, and that I can't do…"

