Elizabeth Hurley stuns in jaw-dropping bikini photo

Elizabeth Hurley has become known and loved for sharing many fabulously stylish bikini photos on social media, and for wearing them in several magazine photo shoots, too.

On Sunday, she thrilled fans by sharing something a little different – a throwback picture which she revealed was from her very first bikini shoot!

Taking to Instagram, the stunning brunette shared a gorgeous snap which showed her sitting on a wooden chair as she posed in a red two-piece with white trim.

Elizabeth had a close-lipped smile, wet hair and smoky eyes as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The star captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday to the glorious Steven Meisel. This was my first bikini shoot ever and, boy, was I nervous."

Her fans rushed to the comment section to share their love for the image, with one writing: "It’s so lovely. Your sweet expression x."

Elizabeth shared the throwback photo with fans on Instagram

Others added: "Looking awesome," and: "You look even better now," while several simply posted rows of fire and heart emojis in response.

The Austin Powers star went on to form her own swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, back in 2005 and often models her brand's beautiful designs on social media.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mum-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

The star now models designs for her own swimwear brand

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

It certainly seems to be working for the glamorous star, who has long been known as a fashion trend-setter.

She first shot to fame when she wore Versace's infamous 'safety pin' dress in 1994 at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which she attended with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

