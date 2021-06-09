Louise Minchin may be set to spend more time at her family home in Chester after she announced she is leaving BBC Breakfast after 20 years.

She recently said: "I've loved being part of it but - there is a but - I've decided that is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 - sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 - in the morning and I'm going to be leaving the programme."

The TV presenter moved from London to Cheshire with her husband, David and their two daughters Mia and Scarlett after BBC Breakfast relocated to a studio in Salford in 2012.

Speaking to Cheshire Life, Louise said: "Cheshire could not be more different for us. We're surrounded by countryside and people are completely different. We have been welcomed with open arms by the locals. The first day I arrived, someone knocked on my door and invited me to the pub. That was absolutely brilliant, so welcoming and it already feels like we have a support network here. It has been wonderful."

Louise Minchin's garden

In 2017, Louise posed for photos in her garden, which has a large lawn, stone steps and wild purple flowers.

Louise grows her own fruit and veg

She also revealed that she has a fruit and vegetable patch by sharing a picture of her colourful lettuce, which she described as her "lock-down garden success."

The presenter pictured her outdoor furniture

After taking part in the Big Bike In, the star had a well-deserved break by putting her feet up in the garden. A photo shows a patio area with black wrought iron chairs and lanterns, as well as large white windows looking into her home.

Louise Minchin's hallway

Louise's hallway features sentimental touches

When she couldn't take part in the London Marathon in 2020, Louise trained by running up and down her staircase instead! The stairs are fitted with beige carpets while framed family pictures sit on the windowsill and more ornaments are displayed on a bookshelf in the hall.

Louise Minchin's living room

The mother-of-two's living room in 2017

A series of photographs taken in 2017 reveal grand high ceilings, a grey sofa and a cream sofa, as well as a vintage cream side table. An open log fireplace with a white concrete frame furthers the regal aesthetic, alongside a baroque print rug. The room overlooks Louise's enormous garden via tall sash windows and French patio doors.

Describing the antique wooden dresser positioned in one corner of the room, Louise explained to the Daily Mail: "This little desk reminds me of my grandfather, who had an identical one – when I saw this for sale I bought it straight away. He used to hide sweets in the little cubby holes and cupboards inside, and when we went round, we'd open them all and try to find the treats. I remember it so fondly that I bought this one just for the memories. It has lovely locks for the drawers too, so I can also hide stuff away from prying eyes."

The TV star has redecorated

It appears to have since been redecorated with charcoal grey walls, white wainscoting and beige carpets.

