Naga Munchetty makes surprising revelation about romance with husband James Haggar The BBC Breakfast star has been married for 13 years

Naga Munchetty has surprised her BBC Radio 5 Live listeners after revealing she "doesn't do Valentine's Day".

The BBC Breakfast host, who is married to TV consultant James Haggar, admitted to co-host Nihal Arthanayake that the couple don't celebrate the romantic day - despite being married for 13 years.

"I do really want to know whether you celebrated Valentine’s Day yesterday," she said on the radio waves on Monday. "I didn't, I never do! I sound quite forceful when I say that, don't I? I have quite strong opinions! If you did though, there’s no judgement here, of course. Love is love. What did you do?"

Quizzed over her Valentine's Day inspired jumper, Naga quipped: "No, I don't do Valentine’s and anyone who loves me knows not to do Valentine's with me."

She added: "I actually got this jumper just because I love it. I thought it was ironic and I thought I could wear it, it was ironic because I'm so not romantic, well I am romantic."

On the front of the jumper were the words, "He loves me," while the back was emblazoned with, "He loves me not".

Naga pictured with husband James (far left)

Surprised by her remark, Nihal asked: "Okay, what was the last romantic thing that you did that you would be willing to share on national radio?" to which Naga revealed: "It would be an act of kindness, that's the most romantic thing I could think of, being kind to someone."

She continued: "So I might just switch [the jumper] round! Anyway, being kind to someone is romantic because all romance is, is showing that you've thought about someone else, and being thought about is a wonderful thing, and being cared for is a wonderful thing."

Sharing some examples of her kind gestures for husband James, the 45-year-old divulged: "Head rub! I gave a head rub yesterday and it was received with such gratitude!"

