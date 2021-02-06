Naga Munchetty reveals secret to running success with fitness selfie

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The first thing that springs to mind when you hear the name Naga Munchetty may be her BBC Breakfast presenting skills, but the second has to be her running prowess. The avid fitness fan shared a sweaty selfie to her followers on Saturday – and revealed that the secret to her running success is compression leggings!

The presenter snapped a fresh-faced picture while she was still glistening with sweat after her 6km run, and alongside the image she disclosed that she had tried out some new workout gear to assist with her activity.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty gets to dance with Kylie Minogue!

She captioned the selfie: "Managed to catch some sun for the Saturday run. Treated myself to some compression running leggings too - meant no calf muscle twinges today. Feeling grateful.

"Hope you have a good weekend. Now slobbing out for a weekend of #sixnations rugby. Come on live action sport! #6km #32minutes"

Naga looked glowing after her lockdown exercise

Some followers agreed with the running hack with one commenting: "I won't run without compression socks, the difference is amazing!" and others were keen to learn more with one enquiring: "Ooooh compression running leggings? Where did you get them? Were they very hot to run in?"

Jump on the bandwagon with a pair of slick compression tights:

Women's Compression Tights, £107.73, Amazon

The BBC presenter isn't afraid to share a post-workout sweaty selfie with her fans, and has done so on many occasions, impressing them with her dedication.

The presenter isn't always on the go

However, Naga does sometimes shun high-octane fitness for more relaxing activities. Back last year, the star shared a picture from inside her Hertfordshire home, where she was seen chilling on the sofa alongside a glass of red wine and her beloved cats. "Bliss," she captioned the cosy image.

