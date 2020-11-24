BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty wasted no time in returning to her usual fitness regime, just days after suffering an injury.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a post-workout selfie, the 45-year-old recently revealed she was back up and running again - despite pulling her calf muscle. "Beat the rain. Run done. Lazy day ahead for me. Happy Friday X #beyourbestself #5k (26 mins)," she simply wrote on Instagram.

READ: Naga Munchetty shares inspirational post after celebrating good news

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty dances with Kylie Minogue

Just a few days prior, Naga shared a close-up snapshot of her cat resting next to her legs, telling fans: "Not sure Missy can help me today with a pulled calf muscle after today's run."

MORE: Naga Munchetty's extraordinary connection to Prince revealed!

READ: Naga Munchetty forced to address speculation she's leaving BBC Breakfast

"Hate it when that happens," she added. "Tips for a speedy recovery welcome… In the meantime: More stretching, #themasters & #lazysunday X."

Concerned fans were quick to send heartfelt messages, with one writing: "Glad your calf is on the mend, take care." Another remarked: "Excellent, calf muscle healed then." A third post read: "Good on you, you're a busy girl and deserve a chilled day. Have a kip."

Naga recently shared this post-run selfie

The super-fit broadcaster frequently shares photos from her 5k runs – and it's a passion she shares with husband James Haggar. The couple, who married in 2007, often go running and take part in marathons – although, Naga likes to keep her distance!

MORE: Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable with cute bob during Strictly days

Speaking to fellow BBC host Louise Minchin and triathlon presenter Annie Emmerson on their podcast Her Spirit, Naga shared: "When I run, I have my headphones in, brilliant music, and I don't run side by side, I run in front because I want to be on my own.

"So even though I'm with him, and he's there, we run separately because it's my time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.