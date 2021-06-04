Katie Couric wears bold beach outfit for important reason The star is on vacation with her daughters

Katie Couric is currently soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos and shared the most gorgeous photo at the beach.

But the award-winning journalist, 64, wasn’t posting the image from her dreamy vacation to boast about her surroundings, she wanted to send an important message.

Katie looked a little windswept in the snapshot in which she was wearing a bright orange knitted sweater teamed with sunglasses.

Her lengthy caption read: "Hi friends! Today is #wearorange day to take a stand against gun violence. I’m away with my daughters for a few days but those of you who follow me know how passionate I am about this issue.

"No, we will never completely eradicate gun violence, but we can dramatically reduce it. States with stronger gun laws have fewer gun deaths. Period.

"The vast majority of Americans -- including 89 percent of gun owners and 87 percent of Republicans -- support gun safety legislation, like a background check on every gun sale.

Katie wore orange to take a stand against gun crime

"Americans of all political backgrounds are part of the gun safety movement, and they're focused on restoring the responsibilities that should go along with gun ownership, not gun confiscation.

So please support sensible gun laws. I’ve seen too many loves taken, too many families destroyed. Thank you."

This isn’t the first time Katie has used fashion to send a message. She recently wore a beautiful white dress that came with an incredibly important message about the environment.

Katie went on a health kick ahead of her vacation

The beautiful frock sported a unique design with yellow, pink and red splotches across the centre, and Katie beautifully paired it with some striking red heels.

She then surprised everyone as she revealed that the sustainable dress had been made with fabric woven from the leaves of a Spanish red pineapple.

Commenters loved the unique outfit, and many called it "stunning" and said that she looked ready for a night at the "Oscars".

