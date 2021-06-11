Katie Couric left some fans in tears following a heartbreaking social media post detailing her tragic past.

The award-winning TV journalist shared several throwback photos on Instagram with her late husband, Jay Monahan, and paid an emotional tribute to the father of her children.

Katie lost Jay to colorectal cancer in 1998 and Thursday would have marked a very special day for them.

"Today is June 10th," she wrote. "It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary. This is a sad day but also a day I feel grateful for the 8 years I was married to Jay and for the way he lives on in our girls.

"For those of you who have loved and lost and loved again, you probably experience the same strange feelings on days like this. And while I am thinking about Jay today, I’m also appreciating John who allows me to honor his memory and understands there is room in my heart to love them both."

Katie lost her first husband when he was 42

Katie - who has been married to John Molner since 2014 - shared photos of her wedding day with Jay, and also of him caring for the two daughters he had with her.

Her fans rushed to tell her that she was in their thoughts with one writing: "This made me cry," and another adding: "Sending you so much love, Katie."

Fellow TV star, Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband, Nicholas Cordero, last year, wrote: "Oh Katie my heart is with you today."

Katie has been married to John since 2014

The star continues to honour Jay by spreading awareness about colon cancer and the importance of screening.

While it took her many years to find love again with her current husband, when she met John he immediately stole her heart.

"He had me at hello," she told People magazine in 2018. "He's just got this incredibly dry and wry sense of humor, and he doesn't take himself too seriously. And he's just fun to be around."

