Gary Barlow's impressive new photo has fans all saying the same thing The Take That star has taken to Instagram

Gary Barlow looks better than ever after overhauling his lifestyle through healthy food and exercise. And he certainly sparked a reaction amongst his fans this week as he shared an impressive new snapshot on Instagram.

The picture shows Gary, 50, mid-Yoga pose, supporting his weight using just one arm and his feet. He wrote: "I find Yoga the best way to get into a great headset for the start of a tour… What clears your head for a big week?"

His followers were quick to react. While some chose to share their own preferred workouts, a large number were seemingly distracted by Gary's physique. "Oooooh good evening Captain!" one wrote while a second added: "Music helps to clear my mind… AND seeing pics of you like this!!" A third echoed: "Yoga, running and of course you!!"

Gary caused a stir amongst his fans with his latest photo

A few fans had some tips for the music star, with one suggesting: "Gary ... you should try yoga without tennis shoes and without a watch on your wrist ... you are more free and you contact the energy of your root chakra in your feet, which will give you better balance when you have contact with the floor, it is just a suggestion...."

Gary has spoken openly about his weight loss and in particular his relationship with food. In an interview with James Corden last year, he admitted: "I had a rough period with food that I'm not proud of, where I really lost control of myself.

The Take That star has been open about his weight loss journey

"I remember one particular day just thinking: 'How have I got here?' I was just so disappointed with myself."

The singer then explained he had to overhaul his diet completely. “I turned my brain on to sorting out what I ate," he shared. "The trouble is the food I love – Chinese, chips crisps…

"They were giving me a couple of minutes of a food coma, taking me out of the real world. It's just not good, that."

