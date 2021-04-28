Gary Barlow reveals surprising secret to healthy shakes following weight loss The Take That singer is keeping fit!

Gary Barlow has shared his secret to preparing a delicious and healthy shake with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer posted a video which showed him preparing the mouth-watering snack.

The star added blueberries and spinach to his blender, along with some Rude Health milk.

But then he added something a little less expected, which he captioned: "Secret ingredient!!"

The item in question was a product called Absolute Collagen, which is designed to help the hair, skin, nails and joints.

Gary has been focused on his health since losing weight after his first experience of fame.

Towards the end of last year, he spoke to chat show host James Corden about losing weight, saying that he had a period of time where he "really lost control of myself".

Speaking to the Gavin and Stacey co-creator on Zoom with The Sun, Gary said: "I had a rough period with food that I'm not proud of, where I really lost control of myself.

Gary showed off his weight loss on Instagram

"I remember one particular day just thinking: 'How have I got here?' I was just so disappointed with myself."

The 50-year-old revealed he then overhauled his diet completely, cutting out the foods that weren't helping his health.

Gary said: "I turned my brain on to sorting out what I ate. The trouble is the food I love - Chinese, chips, crisps.

"They were giving me a couple of minutes of a food coma, taking me out of the real world. It's just not good, that."

The star has been married to wife Dawn for 21 years

He went on: "So I decided not to have cheat days, and just stay away from those foods.

"I'd love to have the odd cigarette now and then but I can't. I can't start smoking again."

Gary then recommended a simple tip for anyone who wanted to follow in his footsteps.

"Do a food diary for every day and look down and you'll see what you're doing wrong," he said.

