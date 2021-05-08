January Jones pulls off impressive handstand next to her incredible pool This is so impressive!

January Jones knows how to keep in shape and she demonstrated her incredible fitness in a post on her Instagram Stories.

The star was taking part in a yoga class next to her pool, as she displayed her ability to pull off the impressive handstand.

And it wasn't only the star's impressive gymnastics that caught eyes, as she rocked a pair of neon green sweatpants.

WATCH: January Jones slides into incredible living room in LA home

The Mad Men star also had a white shirt on, as she balanced on the pink yoga mat.

"Getting that blood to my brain with @kirschenyoga," she captioned the impressive post.

The star recently showed off her pool at her Los Angeles home, as she posed in a glamorous series of poolside shots.

January was memorising her lines while soaking up the sun at her home in Los Angeles. She was wearing a gorgeous, long dress and retro sunglasses which her social media followers loved.

The star pulled off an incredible handstand

Fans were enchanted by her overall look, but were left disappointed after they found out that were an exclusive pair for her.

In front of the star were some lines for a new role, but she revealed that she was having some difficulties in memorising them.

She admitted: "Lost brain, a series. Some days I put OJ in my coffee or 2 bras on, how on earth am I supposed to memorize scenes again."

January is clearly excited to be back to work after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, even if she does feel a little overwhelmed.

During the pandemic, the actress kept her fans entertained with her outfits and her antics from her home in LA.

The star has a luxurious home pool

January also opened up about a frightening encounter at the home she shares with her young son, Xander, and her dogs, when a snake bit one of her pets.

Her pup ended up in the hospital getting treated for a rattlesnake bite and January caught and released the venomous creature, only for one to return just a few days later.

This time January wasn't so kind and revealed she had to "bludgeon" it. "I almost cried," she admitted before adding: "I'm sorry snake family, this house is taken."

