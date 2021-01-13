Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn made sure that the coronavirus pandemic did not stop them from marking their 21st wedding anniversary in style!

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Take That star shared a series of photos from home where the couple enjoyed glasses of Ruinart Champagne and tiny chocolate and raspberry cupcakes.

Gary, 49, revealed that Dry January was put on hold as he marked the special occasion, writing: "Dry Jan gone on pause - happy anniversary." In a snap of the little cakes, a topper with the words, "Cheers to 21 years!" was clearly visible.

Earlier on in the day, the doting husband posted a black-and-white picture of his and Dawn's wrists, with their matching tattoos on display. Gary has his wife's initial and a love heart inked onto his right arm, while Dawn has a 'G' in the same font on her left.

The couple enjoyed glasses of champagne to mark their special occasion

"Happy 21st Wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife and best friend. Here’s to the adventure continuing," he gushed in the caption.

The couple met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 11-year-old Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

Gary also posted this picture on his Stories

In 2019, Gary opened up about his marriage to Dawn and their decision to stay out of the spotlight from the very start of their romance. "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

Gary went on to praise his wife, revealing she never complained about his busy schedule. "I see that so much in couples today," he said. "I can't imagine living like that. Dawn's never complained. I've always been given real freedom to go off on tour or lock myself in a recording studio."

