Eva Longoria's bikini body sparks best response from Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria delighted her fans by sharing a number of gorgeous swimwear photos on Tuesday – and one person particularly impressed was her friend Victoria Beckham.

Victoria showed her support for Eva's bikini body by giving her selfies a big thumbs up, and one look at them and you can see why.

The former Desperate Housewives actress looked phenomenal in a variety of styles, from bold red bikinis to plunging cut-out swimsuits, in the snaps taken during different tropical vacations.

Captioning the post, Eva wrote: "Little late for #NationalBikiniDay but just gonna leave this right here."

Victoria was among the first to comment, and she left the sweetest response, writing: "U look incredible as always x miss u xxxx kisses x."

Eva's other fans were just as impressed, with one gushing: "Eva! How does GOD create such perfection?!" A second said: "Always so beautiful," and a third added: "Smoking hot lady."

Eva and Victoria have been firm friends for years and can often be seen on each other's Instagram accounts. Victoria frequently dresses her actress pal for events and they rave about one another in interviews.

Eva has described Victoria as "the most beautiful woman inside and out" and said she's the "funniest person alive" thanks to her dry sense of humour.

Eva previously told the Daily Mail: "We're best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together. What we talk about is between us but we've been through stuff together. When we hang out, we just stay home and talk, eat and laugh."

In fact, the pair are so close Victoria even designed a custom gown for Eva's wedding to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine at the time, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress. She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love."

