Victoria and David Beckham's lockdown workout regime revealed

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been self-isolating with their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper at their luxury home in the Cotswolds, and the famous clan have been doing their best to keep fit during lockdown. Back in April David took his 62.8 million Instagram followers on a run, while Victoria has been hitting the Beckham home gym alongside Romeo and more recently, celebrated her 46th birthday with a family bike ride. Revered for their incredibly toned physiques, both Victoria and David are big fans of Barry's Bootcamp in London, and while they might not be able to leave their home, we're sure the couple will be taking part in the new Barry's 'At Home' classes for their daily workout.

RELATED: A week at home in lockdown with David and Victoria Beckham

Loading the player...



VIDEO: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's morning exercise routine

Launched on May 11, the fitness company has opened doors to its very first UK virtual Red Room with a full daily schedule of instructor-led, 50-minute classes focused on three different formats: bodyweight, bands & weight training. With an A-list clientele which includes the likes of Ellie Goulding and Harry Styles, Barry's new at-home classes will certainly be welcome news amongst celebrity circles. Clients can pay-per-class through the Barry's website, or, launching later this month, sign up to weekly or monthly memberships, giving them the opportunity to take a class with their favourite instructor or try out someone new.

David took his Instagram followers on a run with him

Barry's classes are priced at £12 for a single class - and with weekly and monthly memberships coming soon, you can train like the Beckhams without breaking the bank. Sounds good to us!

READ: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible £31million London home

Victoria has a strict fitness routine

Back in 2019, Victoria shared details of her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine, revealing that it's what makes her happiest. The fashion designer typically spends two hours every morning working out. She told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running". She added: "That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds kitchen has the most amazing feature – and you could have the same