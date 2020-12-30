Eva Longoria wows in silky robe – and Victoria Beckham reacts The Spice Girls star had the best reaction

Eva Longoria just shared one of the most glamorous lockdown looks we've seen – and Victoria Beckham agrees! The former Desperate Housewives star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a sultry snapshot of herself basking in the Beverly Hills sunshine, wearing just a silky striped robe.

The 45-year-old star looked incredible in the eye-catching attire, which highlighted her long legs as she relaxed on a luxurious daybed complete with scatter cushions.

The makeup-free beauty's vibrant attire sparked a huge fan reaction - not least from best friend Victoria!

Referencing her monochrome cushions and robe, Eva captioned the snap: "Clashing or matching? Either way, I’m obsessed @victoriabeckham".

Victoria was quick to react, commenting: "You look incredible!!! Your legs!!!! Xxxx kisses x".

Eva's fans were in agreement, with one replying to VB: "They are endless. Like a Goddess of Greece". Others left comments including "beautiful" and "you look gorgeous".

Eva looked sensational in the Spice Girls star's design

The fashion designer is no doubt delighted to have found such a great model in Eva. Of course, Victoria previously showcased her sleepwear design on her own Instagram account.

The 'Striped Robe', which retails at £165 but has sold out online, also comes with matching pyjamas, which the mother-of-five has worn a number of times throughout lockdown at her Cotswolds home.

Victoria has previously modelled the robe on her own Instagram

Eva and Victoria have been friends for years, and the TV star was even made godmother to the Beckhams' daughter Harper.

In fact, the pair are so close Victoria designed a custom gown for Eva's wedding to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine at the time, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress. She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love."

