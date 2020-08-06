Ruth Langsford's fitness secrets: 5 exercise tips the This Morning star swears by The This Morning star proved you don't need a gym to get fit

Ruth Langsford is one of many celebrities who provided some serious workout motivation during the coronavirus lockdown, from her step goals to her skipping rope sessions in the garden of her Surrey home.

Over the past few years, the 60-year-old has been making a concerted effort to follow a healthy diet and exercise routine, after admitting that going through the menopause had affected her ability to lose weight. Talking to a viewer on This Morning, Ruth said: "It completely affects my ability to lose weight. I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight."

Unlike many stars, the TV presenter's fitness regime is fairly easy to follow! We take a look at Ruth's top tips for keeping fit…

Keep moving

Sounds simple enough, right? But like many of us with desk jobs, Ruth's appearances on This Morning and Loose Women often see her sitting for long periods of time. That's why she keeps track of her steps on her Fitbit and has set herself a daily target of walking 10,000 steps, which she regularly achieves.

While walks with her dog Maggie are an easy way for Ruth to rack up her numbers, she also has other clever tricks she tries if she hasn't reached her goal by the end of the day. Back in 2018, Ruth took to running up and down the stairs at home before bedtime in a bid to complete her target. Now that's commitment!

Beat your own personal best

The Loose Women panellist has been sharing her skipping progress with followers

Sales for skipping ropes likely went through the roof during the lockdown, especially after fans were inspired by Ruth's workout videos on Instagram! After gyms closed their doors, the Loose Women panellist turned to other fun ways to keep fit in the confines of her garden. She embarked on a skipping challenge after being inspired by an old workout video of herself exercising with her former personal trainer.

Skipping rope with counter, £6.99, Amazon

Thanks to a handy counter on the handle of her bright yellow skipping rope, Ruth can easily see the number she gets up to during one streak. She's already reached the 100 mark on several occasions, but since she's determined to regularly beat her personal best, we're sure the number will continue to rise!

Find the right activewear

The This Morning presenter revealed she shops at Marks and Spencer

Before investing in weights, mats or any other gym equipment, it's worth sorting out your activewear. Ruth's workout videos have prompted many fans to ask where she shops, and we can see why! She has a wide range of leggings, breathable tops and even supportive sports bras which she said are from Marks and Spencer.

Shop the look:

High impact sports bra, £20, Marks and Spencer

"Thank you for all your comments about my skipping efforts...SO many asking what sports bra I wear!!! Well, it’s this one from @marksandspencer Bought 3 when I did Strictly and they’re still going strong! Don’t know if they still do this one but they might have something similar. #isolationexercises #skipping #sportsbra."

You don't need a gym membership

It's a common misconception that you need to go to the gym to get fit - but we think the coronavirus lockdown proved that wasn't the case! If you're not sure where to start when it comes to exercising at home then look to Ruth for inspiration. The TV presenter previously revealed she has a treadmill in her garage, but for those who haven't invested in gym equipment, she also revealed there are several exercises you can do from your living room.

Ruth has even tried working out from her living room!

One of the exercises Ruth demonstrated was ab crunches, while her dog Maggie watched from the sofa. "Today the #GarageWorkOut has become #LivingRoomWorkOut @FitwithFrank is showing me how my sofa can be used for exercise and not just watching TV!" Ruth captioned the video. "This is SO hard! I'd love you to try it and tell me if I'm the only one who's struggling! Maggie not bothered!"

Switch up your workouts

Routines are great when you're starting out, but it can be easy to get stuck in a rut. Ruth has shared several different workouts with fans in the past, one of which was circuit training.

Next to an Instagram video of herself exercising with the help of a personal trainer, she wrote: "Circuit training with @fitwithfrank tonight… 30 seconds of each exercise, repeated 3 times with 1 minute rest in between… HARD WORK!!" The clip showed her alternating between running on a mini trampoline, doing squats, and performing core exercises with a gym ball.

