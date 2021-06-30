Ruth Langsford divides fans with messy kitchen feature in pristine family home The This Morning star shared a glimpse into her home life

Ruth Langsford delighted fans earlier this week when she shared a new video filmed inside her family kitchen. The This Morning and Loose Women presenter, who shares her Surrey abode with husband Eamonn Holmes, was seen standing at the sink as she showed off her new beauty must-have.

The 61-year-old star was testing out a new fuss-free Donna May London product that cleans beauty brushes easily, but it was her messy windowsill that caught fans' eyes instead.

The right hand corner by the sink was covered in a towering array of cookbooks, stacked haphazardly as they spilled out onto the countertop.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's 'messy' kitchen sparks fan comments

She captioned the video: "To the genius makeup artist and my friend @donnamaylondon came to the house to do my makeup today and brought me this gift….it’s BRILLIANT! She knows when it comes to cleaning my brushes regularly I AM a filthy animal but this will make a horrible job SO easy! Thanks Donna…you’re so clever #donnamaylondon #makeupartist #makeupbrushes #clean".

Ruth's fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her cookbook pile. One kindly joked: "Ruth love you to pieces but please will you get a bookcase for all your cookery books…"

Ruth often shares glimpses inside her family home

Another chimed in: "I agree, blocking all the daylight & view!" while a third defended Ruth's towering stack of books, penning: "I think it's nice and individual. So many identical kitchens these days."

Ruth and Eamonn live in a beautiful house in Surrey with their prized possession, pet dog Maggie. The pair's son Jack moved out to go off to university last year.

Ruth and Eamonn's Surrey home is full of neutral tones

The chic residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.

The kitchen is open plan; aside from the wooden cabinets and neutral décor of the kitchen corner seen in Ruth's latest video, there is also a spacious island and a circular dining table set up by the window.

Eamonn and Ruth also boast an incredible outdoor living area in their garden, featuring a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table. The perfect spot to relax on a summer's day!