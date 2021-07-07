Jennifer Lopez nearly broke the internet in the glammest metallic swimsuit Fans are losing it!

When a bikini photo is this good, it deserves more than one Instagram post. In the case of Jennifer Lopez’s latest sizzling swimsuit snap, it needed six.

The Hustlers star set Instagram on fire Wednesday with a massive photo that spanned across six posts, which showed her rocking a metallic silver swimsuit complete with a bejeweled bra top as she lounged in the ocean. The first photo in the series revealed a flash of her derriere.

J.Lo used the post to promote her upcoming music video for Cambia El Paso

J.Lo looked stunning in the glam snaps, which showed her giving a smoldering stare at the camera through her smoky eye makeup paired with a glossy lip.

The triple threat star fittingly rocked her hair in a wet, slicked-back look to match the beach vibe, and kept her jewelry minimal, opting for an earring cuff and gold hoop earrings.

The post appeared to be a special announcement, considering J.Lo captioned each one with one word that spelled out “Cambia El Paso Music Video Viernes,” indicating that her music video for Cambia El Paso with reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro will make its debut on Friday.

J.Lo looked stunning in a post with reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro

There were also surprise swipes in each post, which showed the star cozying up to the music star, and frolicking around in the ocean solo.

Needless to say, fans lost it over the images, with one writing “OMG!!!!”, while others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis.

J.Lo previously gave fans a glimpse of the bikini in a post last week, which showed her laying down in the ocean sporting the bejeweled bra top with cutoff denim shorts.

