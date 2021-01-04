Jennifer Lopez bares washboard abs in tiny sports bra The Jenny From The Block hitmaker is giving us fitness inspiration

Jennifer Lopez has long been a source of fitness inspiration, so it comes as no surprise that she's kicked off 2021 with a session in the gym.

Anyone else feeling a little sluggish following a season of mince pies and Christmas cake? One look at J.Lo's latest workout photo could change that!

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker stunned Instagram fans by sharing a snap of herself wearing black leggings and a tiny white strappy sports bra. Jennifer was building up her arm strength in the snap, using what appears to be a cable machine.

And with her biceps flexed and washboard abs on display, it wasn't long before fans complimented the Hustlers actress on her toned figure.

"Monday morning!! #2021 Let’s get it!!! #Lift," JLo wrote. One follower commented, "The abs though," and a second added, "Jen pls give me your abs." A third wrote, "You are my motivation."

J.Lo showcased her toned figure in a new workout photo

It was clear Jennifer wasn’t going to let the holidays derail her workout routine, as she was also pictured arriving at her Miami gym over Christmas – now that's dedication!

Wearing a tiny yellow crop and electric blue leggings from Runaway Motel, the singer accessorised her gym look with a glam $20 sequin face mask from MASQD and the most J.Lo of all reusable water bottles – one embellished with rhinestones. Who knew you could add a bit of festive sparkle to your workout gear?

The Hustlers star was even pictured heading to the gym over Christmas

The 51-year-old, whose property also boasts an impressive home gym, credits her workouts for her mental and physical wellbeing.

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told HELLO! back in 2016. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness."



