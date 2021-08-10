Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update The Dead to Me actress was inundated with well wishes

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."

READ: Selma Blair reveals how she told her son Arthur about her devastating MS diagnosis

Christina continued: "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Applegate stars in hit Netflix show Dead to Me

She added: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

According to the NHS, multiple sclerosis [MS] is a lifelong condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms including vision problems, difficulties with arm and leg movement, and balance issues.

Fans rushed to send their well wishes and prayers to the Anchorman star, with one commenting: "Damn! Well let’s face it. You are a true inspiration. Just keep doing what you’re doing. Keep swinging. Keep ducking. You’re a fighter. We’re always rooting for you."

A second wrote: "I'm so sorry to hear this Christina. I wish you all the strength and love to handle and live with this horrible disease."

READ MORE: Selma Blair makes emotional red carpet appearance at the Oscars after her MS diagnosis

Christina was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008

Others shared their own experiences of living with MS, with one commenting: "I am so sorry to read your news. I have MS too. I'm not gonna lie, it's hard but some days are better than others. Get the right treatment for you, don't be pressured into which meds to have. Do what makes u & Ur body comfortable. You got this, sending lots of love xx."

This isn't the only health battle Christina has faced in recent years. Back in 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy to remove both of her breasts.

She wrote her cancer battle into her Netflix series Dead to Me, telling USA Today of the decision: "It’s such a personal choice.

"I don’t know what anyone’s going to take away from that moment or scene, except for ‘Wow, I felt that way, too, and I’m going to be OK.’ Because you will. It’s OK to admit that you feel that way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.